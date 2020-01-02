Pakistan-Born Australian Man’s Visit To Goa Stalled By Centre

Marco Monteiro is likely one of the eight college students who’s slated to attend the 12th ”Know Goa Program”

Panaji:

The go to of a Karachi-born Australian nationwide, who has roots in Goa, has been stalled, pending safety clearance from the Union Residence Ministry, the State Fee for NRI Affairs stated on Thursday.

Pakistan-born Marco Monteiro, 21, is likely one of the eight college students who’s slated to attend the 12th ”Know Goa Program” organised by the fee, NRI Affairs director Anthony D’Souza stated.

“However, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs is yet to give security clearance to Marco for his visit to India. The ministry has been very sensitive about national security,” Mr D’Souza stated.

Marco Monteiro was born on October three, 1998 in Karachi and later moved to Australia together with his mom, the official stated, including that he now holds an Australian citizenship.

The Know Goa Program has been organised for youth belonging to Goan diaspora, who’re born overseas and are international nationals, however whose dad and mom or ancestors are of Goan origin, the official stated.

This yr, eight college students from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Portugal are slated to go to Goa, Delhi and Agra for the programme, which is scheduled to be held from January four to 18, he stated.

Marco Monteiro’s grandfather Jose Monteiro was born at Taleigao city in Panaji on March 13, 1885 and died in 1921, Mr D’Souza added.