Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Players Fitness Ultimatum

Pakistan’s cricket board Friday warned the nationwide gamers to fulfill health requirements or lose as much as 15 per cent of their wage, as officers search to handle the staff’s fall within the worldwide rankings. Pakistan failed to achieve the semi-finals of the World Cup in England final yr, and gained solely certainly one of their six Check matches. In addition they fared badly in one-day internationals, successful simply 9 of their 25 and simply certainly one of their ten Twenty20 internationals, leaving the staff as little as seventh in Exams and sixth in ODIs.

They did handle to cling to their world primary rankings in Twenty20 internationals — however by only one level.

New head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had careworn health can be paramount as he tries to carry requirements.

“All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing on January 6 and 7 in Lahore and any player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer,” mentioned a Pakistan Cricket Board launch Friday.

The reduce can be maintained till the participant will get match once more, it mentioned.

Any participant failing consecutive assessments “will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion,” warned the PCB.

At the moment 19 prime gamers are beneath contract in A, B and C classes and get month-to-month salaries starting from 1.1 million to zero.5 million rupees based mostly on their contract.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Exams at house in opposition to Bangladesh beginning later this month, however pending clearance from Bangladesh Board.