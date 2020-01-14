Pakistan drone infiltration bid: BSF spots drone near Indo-Pak border in Punjab, opens fire

WATCH | DRDO drone spinning uncontrolled, crashes in subject in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district













A suspected Pakistani drone was noticed alongside the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, safety officers mentioned on Tuesday (January 14).

Villagers reportedly captured photos of a drone on their mobiles.Reuters | Representational

The BSF personnel opened hearth to deliver it down. It’s mentioned that the drone was noticed twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened hearth at it.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village close to the Shameke border submit on Monday night time.

Earlier, the sighting of Pakistani drone was noticed thrice in the identical space in October final yr.

Punjab Police seized two extremely refined Chinese language-made drones on January 10 and arrested a serving armyman and two smugglers belonging to a narco-terror module concerned in smuggling of weapons and narcotics throughout the India-Pakistan border.

The seizures, ensuing from focused and intelligence-led search operations, additionally included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie units, Rs 6.22 lakh in money, believed to be proceeds of medicine, and the journal of an INSAS rifle, Director Normal of Police Dinkar Gupta advised the media right here.

The drones, able to travelling two-three kms on both facet of the border, had been reportedly being launched from the Indian facet to fly into Pakistan to choose up payloads of narcotics. The gang had apparently already performed four-five sorties, he mentioned.

