Pakistan, Even America Theocratic, But India Truly Secular: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was talking on the Nationwide Cadet Corps or NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi (File)

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh right this moment stated that Indian values think about all religions equal, and that’s the reason the nation is secular and by no means turned a theocratic state like Pakistan.

Talking on the Nationwide Cadet Corps or NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Mr Singh stated: “We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn’t declare so.”

“Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family,” Mr Singh stated.

Rajnath Singh underlined that India had by no means declared its faith can be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and folks of all religions may reside right here.

“They gave the slogan of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ — the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only,” he added.

