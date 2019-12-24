Pakistan Fans Divided Over Hafeez’s “Humble Suggestion” On Naseem Shah

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez made a suggestion to his nation’s junior choice committee, asking to not play younger pacer Naseem Shah within the upcoming ICC Below-19 World Cup in South Africa. Mohammad Hafeez’s “humble suggestion” left the Pakistan followers divided. Whereas some agreed with the all-rounder’s assertion, others believed that the 39-year-old ought to take into consideration his personal retirement earlier than commenting on the younger quick bowler. “Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket and should work hard Technically and Physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler (sic),” Mohammad Hafeez tweeted on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old quick bowler Naseem Shah, who made his Take a look at debut in opposition to Australia final month, was included in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for subsequent 12 months’s ICC showpiece occasion.

Pakistan followers on Twitter got here up with a blended response to Hafeez’s tweet.

“Can I give you a humble suggestion? Khuda ka wasta hay…..ub yeh riwaj Pakistan cricket main daal he do keh ….ba-izzat tareeqay se retire ho jao.?? koi retire he nahi hota, sub nikalay he jatay hain,” a consumer mentioned on Twitter.

“No he should play u19 WC to bring world cup home by giving his best,” one other one joined in.

“Tremendous suggestion, now naseem’s level is higher thn under19 player and thisis the right tym to bring a new bowler and provide him opportunity,” a fan tweeted, in help of Hafeez.

Naseem scripted historical past on Monday as he grew to become the youngest quick bowler, and second youngest total, to assert a five-wicket haul in a single Take a look at innings.

Naseem’s categorical quick bowling spell helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 212 runs and helped them win their first-ever Take a look at sequence at residence in over a decade.