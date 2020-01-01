Pakistan Hands Over List Of 282 Indian Prisoners

Each international locations are required to alternate lists of prisoners in one another’s custody twice a 12 months (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over an inventory of 282 Indian prisoners together with 55 civil and 227 fishermen lodged within the nation’s jail to the Excessive Fee of India as a part of a bilateral settlement.

The International Workplace stated the “step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008”.

Each the international locations are required to alternate lists of prisoners in one another’s custody twice a 12 months, on 1st of January and 1st of July.

The Indian authorities will even share the record of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan Excessive Fee in New Delhi, the International Workplace stated.