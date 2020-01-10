Pakistan “One Of The Safest Places In The World,” Says Chris Gayle

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle believes Pakistan is “one of the safest places right now in the world”. “Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get a presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?” Chris Gayle, who’s presently taking part in within the Bangladesh Premier League for the Chattogram Challengers, mentioned throughout a media interplay in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka lately turned the primary aspect to tour Pakistan for a Check sequence in 10 years. Following the end result of the sequence, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had mentioned that Pakistan is protected.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani mentioned.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he added.

Now, PCB has invited Bangladesh for 3 T20Is and two Assessments. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), nonetheless, are but to take a name on the matter after their proposal of taking part in half the matches of the sequence in Bangladesh was turned down.