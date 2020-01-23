Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for UN action on dispute with India over Kashmir

Pakistani Overseas Minister Qureshi: India Created Very Harmful Scenario In Kashmir













Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to as on Wednesday for the United Nations to assist mediate between nuclear armed India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

“This is a potential flashpoint,” Khan mentioned throughout a media briefing on the annual assembly of the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, including that it was time for the “international institutions … specifically set up to stop this” to “come into action”.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks throughout a session on the 50th World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos.Reuters

The Indian authorities in August revoked the constitutional autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, India’s solely Muslim-majority state, splitting it into two federal territories in a bid to combine it absolutely with India and to rein in militancy.

Kashmir is claimed in full by each India and Pakistan. The 2 nations have gone to battle twice over it, and each rule components of it. India’s portion has been tormented by separatist violence for the reason that late 1980s.

Khan mentioned his greatest concern was how New Delhi would reply to ongoing protests in India over a citizenship legislation that many really feel targets Muslims.

“We’re not close to a conflict right now … What if the protests get worse in India, and to distract attention from that, what if …”

The prime minister mentioned he had mentioned the prospect of battle between his nation and India in a Tuesday assembly with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump later mentioned he had provided to assist mediate between the 2 nations.

US President Donald Trump gestures throughout a bilateral assembly with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan mentioned Pakistan and america have been nearer of their method to the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan than they’d been for a few years. He mentioned he had by no means seen a navy answer to that battle.

“Finally the position of the US is there should be negotiations and a peace plan.”

In a separate on-stage dialog afterward Wednesday, Khan mentioned he had advised Trump of their assembly battle with Iran could be “a disaster for the world”. Trump had not responded, Khan mentioned.

Khan made a few of his most easy feedback when requested why Pakistan has been muted in protection of Uighurs in China.

Uighurs display in entrance of the White Home in Washington,DCNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Photos

China has been extensively condemned for establishing complexes in distant Xinjiang that Beijing describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and provides individuals new abilities. The United Nations says not less than a million ethnic Uighurs and different Muslims have been detained.

When pressed on China’s insurance policies, Khan mentioned Pakistan’s relations with Beijing have been too essential for him to talk out publicly.

“China has helped us when we were at rock bottom. We are really grateful to the Chinese government, so we have decided that any issues we have had with China we will handle privately.”