Pakistan Seal Triumphant Test Cricket Return With Sri Lanka Win

Pakistan celebrated the return of Check cricket for the primary time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka within the second Check in Karachi on Monday, taking the collection 1-Zero. It took simply 14 minutes and 16 ball for Pakistan to wrap up the win on the fifth morning as they took Sri Lanka’s final three wickets with none addition to their in a single day 212. Pakistan had set a frightening 476-run goal on Sunday and lowered the vacationers to 212-7 on the shut.

Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah at 16 years and 307 days grew to become the second youngest bowler to take 5 wickets in a Check innings as he bowled an specific spell to complete with 5-31.

Fellow Pakistani and left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani holds the document and was simply 4 days youthful when he accomplished the feat towards the West Indies at Georgetown in a 1957-58 collection.

Naseem was aged six when worldwide cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an assault on the Sri Lankan group bus in 2009.

Pakistan had been compelled to play all their house matches on the impartial venues of United Arab Emirates, earlier than improved safety allowed them to start internet hosting limited-over collection over the previous 4 years.

The primary Check of the collection in Rawalpindi marked the return of Check cricket in Pakistan, but it surely resulted in a draw after being spoiled by dangerous climate.

‘A particular expertise’

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali thanked Sri Lanka for his or her half in permitting Check cricket to return.

“Special thanks to Sri Lanka from the bottom of our hearts,” stated Azhar. “They’ve given us immense happiness by taking part in in Pakistan, it was fairly emotional.

“Naseem is a particular expertise and we are able to construct on our bowling assault within the years to return.”

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne praised Pakistan.

“We dominated the primary two days after which they batted very nicely and put stress again on us and outplayed us. We could not construct stress with the ball regardless of taking a lead of 80,” stated Karunaratne.

Pakistan turned the match on its head with an enormous second innings 555-Three declared on Sunday, with 174 from man-of-the match and man-of-the collection Abid Ali, 135 from Shan Masood, 118 from Azhar and 100 not out from Babar Azam as the highest 4 all reached three figures.

Abid had additionally scored hundred within the first Check.

The ultimate day started in a dramatic method when Naseem dismissed Lasit Embuldeniya off the primary ball, catching his gloves on the best way to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

From the opposite finish leg-spinner Yasir Shah had Oshada Fernando caught within the slip for his in a single day rating of 102 after a 180-ball knock that contained 13 boundaries.

Naseem wrapped up the match by trapping Vishwa Fernando with the fifth ball of the following over, triggering jubilation among the many Pakistan gamers who had been all taking part in of their first Check collection at house.

It’s Pakistan’s first collection win at house towards Sri Lanka since 1992.

The win lifts Pakistan to 3rd within the World Check Championship desk with 80 factors. Pakistan acquired 60 factors from the win and 20 from the primary Check draw.

India (360) and Australia (216) are presently first and second. 9 groups are competing within the Championship, with the highest two contesting the ultimate in June 2021.