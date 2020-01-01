Pakistan Shares List Of Nuclear Installations With India

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs in New Delhi additionally handed over the record to Pakistan (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Wednesday shared an inventory of its nuclear installations with India underneath a bilateral settlement.

The record was handed over to an Indian Excessive Fee official in accordance with Article-II of the Settlement on Prohibition of Assaults in opposition to Nuclear Installations and Amenities between Pakistan and India signed on December 31, 1988, the International Workplace mentioned in an announcement right here.

“The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 AM (PST),” it mentioned.

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs in New Delhi handed over the record of Indian nuclear installations and services to a consultant of the Pakistan Excessive Fee at 1100 AM (IST), the FO mentioned.

The settlement incorporates the supply that each nations inform one another of their nuclear installations and services on 1st of January yearly.

That is being executed consecutively since January 1, 1992, in accordance with the FO.