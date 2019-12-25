Pakistan U19 Coach Wants Naseem Shah to Join World Cup Squad

London [UK], Dec 25 (ANI): Forward of the U19 cricketing pinnacle, Pakistan U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed needs Naseem Shah to hitch the squad as he’s the first-choice bowler for the aspect.”He is important not just because he played Test cricket, but he was always the first-choice bowler for us in the World Cup. He was named in the squad and even the PCB chairman had given clearance on his name. Having him in the squad will give our squad a major boost and having him around us will give other boys a motivation,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as saying.Shah grew to become the youngest participant to Check debut in Australia and had already performed three Check matches for Pakistan.Within the newest Check towards Sri Lanka, the pacer managed to select up a five-wicket haul. Consequently, he grew to become the youngest quick bowler within the historical past of the game to bag a five-wicket haul.Pakistan had proposed Bangladesh to play Check cricket within the nation however the approval is awaiting from the Bangladeshi authorities citing safety considerations.”I don’t mind if they play him against Bangladesh in Tests, but if the series isn’t happening, then I would very much want Naseem in the squad for the World Cup,” Ahmed stated.The coach has requested head coach and chief selector Misbah ul-Haq to launch Shah from the nationwide staff and if issues didn’t go as deliberate then the aspect will take a look at the bench power.”I had requested Misbah [ul-Haq to release him if he is not playing the Tests against Bangladesh] and he, too, understands the importance of the World Cup and we are in discussion to sort this out once and for all. But if this isn’t going according to the plan, then we have reserve players on the bench who are with us from the last 25 days and very much part of our preparations,” Ahmed stated.Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has stated that younger pacer Naseem Shah shouldn’t be despatched to play the upcoming U-19 World Cup because the cricketer has already gained expertise in worldwide cricket.The all-rounder additionally suggested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to handle the pacer higher in order that he will get higher on the worldwide stage.”Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket & should work hard Technically & Physically to get better at that level. It would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler,” Hafeez has tweeted.Pakistan is positioned in Group C of the 16-team occasion and can play Scotland of their opening match on January 19. (ANI)

