Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

There have been no quick stories of any casualties within the firing. (File)

Jammu:

The Pakistan military on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, focusing on ahead posts and villages alongside the Line of Management in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson stated.

The newest firing and shelling from throughout the border comes a day after Pakistan’s Border Motion Workforce (BAT) beheaded a porter.

“At about 9.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesperson stated. He stated there have been no quick stories of any casualties within the firing.

A police official stated Pakistan additionally focused Malti and Khari Karmara sector, prompting sturdy retaliation by the Indian Military. Heavy alternate of fireplace was happening between the 2 sides when stories have been final obtained, he stated.

Two Military porters have been killed and three others injured in mortar shelling by Pakistan in Gulpur sector on Friday.