Pakistan Withdraw Naseem Shah For U-19 World Cup

Sixteen-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the upcoming U19 World Cup scheduled to be performed in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. In an official assertion, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced that Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been named as Shah’s substitute. The board stated that it has taken a practical method and determined to withdraw Shah who has already made an impression in senior males’s cricket, having performed three Checks with a five-wicket haul additionally to his identify.

“The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket. Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer,” PCB Chief Government Wasim Khan stated.

“This could not deter Pakistan’s probabilities at subsequent yr’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup because the selectors have picked a aspect that’s skilled and effervescent with confidence to carry out strongly.

He additional stated that right-arm pacer will stay in Pakistan and proceed to work on his abilities below bowling coach Waqar Younis. Moreover, he’ll stay obtainable for the house collection towards Bangladesh.

Shah made his worldwide debut for Pakistan’s senior staff in Australia in November final yr.

Wasim Jnr took three wickets every within the ACC Asia Cup and on the tour of South Africa. He additionally bagged seven wickets on the tour of Sri Lanka. On the home circuit, he performed one U19 one-day match wherein he bagged three wickets, whereas he snapped up seven wickets in three U19 three-day matches.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the U19 World Cup, are positioned in Group C of the 16-team occasion and can play Scotland of their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan’s second match shall be towards Zimbabwe on the Witrand Oval on January 22, whereas their third and ultimate group match shall be on January 24 towards Bangladesh.