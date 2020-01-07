Pakistani Novelist Says Military Seized Urdu Versions Of His Book

Mohammed Hanif’s novel earned glowing critiques and was longlisted for the Booker Prize

Islamabad:

Acclaimed Pakistani novelist Mohammed Hanif has accused the nation’s highly effective intelligence company of confiscating Urdu translations of his first novel, which satirises the armed forces.

The alleged swoop on his writer by the Inter-Companies Intelligence (ISI) company comes months after the long-awaited translation of his 2008 novel “A Case of Exploding Mangoes” went on sale in Pakistan — greater than a decade after its English-language debut.

The guide chronicles the ultimate days of hardline dictator Common Zia-ul-Haq and the myriad conspiracy theories behind the aircraft crash that killed him in 1988, whereas additionally harshly criticising Pakistan’s navy institution.

Within the guide, the navy depends on torture and extrajudicial homicide, and covertly helps a jihadist insurgency to pursue its targets — accusations made by rights activists in actual life, however which the navy denies.

“This afternoon some people claiming to be from the ISI barged into my Urdu publisher Maktaba Daniyal offices,” Hanif tweeted late Monday, including they “confiscated all copies of Urdu translation of A Case of Exploding Mangoes”.

He stated that they had “threatened the manager” and “wanted information about our whereabouts”.

Hanif’s novel earned glowing critiques and was longlisted for the Booker Prize, with critics evaluating him to satire writers corresponding to Joseph Heller and Kurt Vonnegut.

Regardless of the widespread reward — and its availability in English in Pakistan — greater than a decade handed earlier than the guide was translated into Urdu.

“A Case of Exploding Mangoes has been in publication for 11 years now. Nobody has ever bothered me. Why now?” tweeted the creator.

“I am sitting here, wondering when will they come for us.”

The navy had no fast response to Hanif’s claims, however bookshops in Lahore and Islamabad stated Tuesday they nonetheless had Urdu variations on sale.

Works written in English have a narrower, elite viewers in Pakistan and sometimes have higher leeway, however Urdu content material tends to be extra fastidiously censored.

Hanif, who graduated from the Pakistan Air Pressure Academy as a pilot officer, later turned a journalist earlier than additionally turning to writing novels.

