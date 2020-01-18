‘Pakistanis Can Enter India. Why Can’t We Visit Belgaum?’ Sena Leader

Sanjay Raut mentioned BJP-led Karnataka authorities has barred him from visiting Belgaum.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut at this time slammed the BJP-led Karnataka authorities for allegedly barring him from visiting Belgaum district.

“Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas can enter India but no one from Maharashtra can go to Belgaum. This is wrong. There is a dispute but it should not be so much that restrictions have to imposed on each other,” Mr Raut informed media individuals in Mumbai.

The remarks got here a day after the chief was intimated that he has been banned from visiting the district.

“There is a cultural and literature program there [Belgaum] and I will go there to talk to the people. If the restrictions have been imposed, then let it be,” he additional mentioned.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was yesterday allegedly manhandled and stopped from talking at an occasion in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

Mr Yadravkar was detained by the police and stopped from talking on the martyr’s day occasion organised in reminiscence of pro-Marathi activists who died within the language riots within the 1980s.