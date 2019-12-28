“Pakistanis Have Big Hearts”: Inzamam Not Ready To Accept Kaneria’s Claim

The controversy over former speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s declare that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have meals with banned spinner Danish Kaneria, who belongs to the minority Hindu group, appears endless as now former Inexperienced Brigade skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has spoken on the matter. Inzamam mentioned he by no means felt any such factor when Kaneria performed beneath him. The previous Pakistan skipper’s feedback have been uploaded on social media in a collection of tweets by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq. “The captain who Danish Kaneria played under the most was me and I never felt that there was any such thing in our team, that any player treats another player badly if he is a non-Muslim. I never noticed even a single example of any such thing in our team,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by the journalist.

“I am not ready to accept Danish Kaneria’s claim that we have such small hearts, that we would do a thing like this and that we didn’t accept someone. I think Pakistanis have big hearts and we can accept everyone in our hearts,” he added.

Refuting any declare of discrimination, Inzamam mentioned: “When we went on tours like in Sharjah, Indian & Pakistani players would be in the same hotel & I’d often see players sitting in each other’s rooms, joking around and eating together. So from both sides, I never saw any such thing of not eating together.”

Earlier on Saturday, Kaneria, who’s serving a life ban for spot-fixing, made recent allegations towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the federal government saying that he was not provided any assist after being banned from the game.

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria mentioned: “It is a fact that I didn’t get any support from Pakistan government or the board after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pak with support from PCB and are honoured. Any drawn conclusion on this matter would prove Shoaib Akhtar claim as right.”

When quizzed concerning the few gamers who he felt had discriminated towards him, Kaneria had mentioned he would reveal their names in a while his YouTube channel.