Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez Suspended From Bowling In All ECB Competitions

Pakistan and Middlesex all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all English cricket’s home competitors after his motion was discovered to be unlawful following an unbiased bowling-action evaluation. Based on a report in ESPNcricinfo, Hafeez, who had signed on mid-season as a substitute for AB de Villiers, had his motion reported on August 30 after the T20 Blast match in Taunton between Somerset and Middlesex following which he underwent unbiased evaluation at Loughborough College. The 39-year-old contested the findings of the evaluation, which held that his elbow extension for his off-break exceeded the 15-degree tolerance restrict for bowling actions.

A bowling assessment group, which heard his attraction at Lord’s on Tuesday, suspended him from bowling in ECB competitions, and suggested him to appropriate his motion.

In an announcement, Hafeez mentioned on Tuesday: “I’ve acquired the ECB Bowling Assessment Group report on my bowling motion. Regardless of figuring out procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the assessment committee, in addition to realising the findings will probably have an effect on my popularity as a world-proven all-rounder, I settle for the Bowling Assessment Group findings.

“As per ECB laws, I’m prepared to look for an unbiased evaluation at an ICC-accredited centre in order that I turn out to be eligible to play in ECB-organised occasions.”

This isn’t the primary time when Hafeez has been reported. In 2005, his motion got here underneath scrutiny for the primary time and since, has been reported, suspended and cleared on a number of events.

Hafeez, a veteran of 218 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 55 Exams, was a part of Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup marketing campaign however has since not been supplied a brand new contract by the nationwide board. The all-rounder has retired from Take a look at cricket however has indicated that he’s out there for choice within the shorter codecs of the sport.