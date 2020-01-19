Palatial Surrey home where John Lennon and Ringo Starr lived hits market for eye-watering £11m 

A spectacular mansion the place John Lennon and Ringo Starr as soon as lived has emerged on the market at an eye-watering £11million.

The sprawling Hartlands property is nestled on the extremely fascinating St George’s Hill in Weybridge, Surrey, which housed the Beatles duo all through the 1960s.

It rests in an elevated place overlooking the identical Surrey city the place John Lennon was watched by round 200 women when he handed his driving check in 1965.

The jaw-dropping seven bed room property has been closely impressed by the Georgian interval and options a number of castle-style turrets all through.

Its grand drive-way and chic turrets have been impressed by the well-known 18th century architect, John Nash.

He was one of many key masterminds behind Buckingham Palace’s state rooms and Trafalgar Sq. in London.

The magnificent Hartlands enjoys unmatched views of the encompassing leafy countryside and unique St Georges Hill Golf Membership.

The seven-bedroom house is available on the market with property brokers Savills who’ve described it as ‘the best fairy story home’.

They’ve given the ‘magnificent’ property a information value of £10,950,000 and say it’s prepared to maneuver in to.

On the fringe of the grounds are a set of huge iron gates, which reveal a sweeping driveway with the property on the finish.

It’s entered by an oak entrance door into the paneled entrance corridor with a cloaks cabinet.

There’s then a grand reception corridor, a sublime drawing room and a beneficiant eating room which advantages from stunning views over the landscaped gardens.

There’s additionally a pristine kitchen, an indoor swimming complicated, an orangery and a household room, all on the bottom flooring.

Upstairs is a round touchdown, resulting in the master suite suite which enjoys pretty views over the south dealing with gardens.

There are 4 visitor suites positioned across the round touchdown and two additional bed room suites off a secondary touchdown.

The gymnasium is accessed by the grasp dressing room and in flip, gives entry to a roof high terrace, full with out of doors rain bathe.

A secondary set of stairs leads as much as the massive loft space which gives glorious cupboard space.

Outdoors is an elevated manicured backyard, a raised terrace and quite a few vibrant flower beds and borders.

There’s additionally area to park automobiles in a storage near the primary home.

A Savills spokesperson stated: ‘This palatial mansion is located in an elevated place with far reaching panoramic views.

‘You’re instantly struck by the method to this property. As soon as by the wrought iron gates, you observe the beautiful sweeping driveway.

‘The property majestically unfolds because the drive approaches the home, initially solely revealing a sublime turret.

‘To at least one aspect of the backyard there’s a Victorian type greenhouse. Past the gardens the grounds slope right down to the golf course.’