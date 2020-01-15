Palmer Ridge duo excited for future with CU Buffs football

Sitting in an workplace at SixZero Power and Health final week, Anthony Costanzo and Kaden Dudley each smiled a bit as coach Matt McChesney raved concerning the duo.

“I have a feeling that at some point you’re going to be looking at the two all-conference safeties in the Pac-12 playing in the same backfield,” McChesney mentioned as he walked out of the room. “I think it’s going to be nasty.”

That may be a dream come true for Costanzo and Dudley, finest buddies who led Palmer Ridge Excessive College to a 3rd consecutive Class 3A state title final fall. Or possibly they’ll be a nasty duo at receiver.

No matter what positions they play, Costanzo and Dudley are future Colorado Buffaloes and enthusiastic about what lies forward.

Dudley, a rising senior at Palmer Ridge, is at the moment the lone participant verbally dedicated to CU for the category of 2021. Costanzo, a rising junior, is the Buffs’ lone commit for 2022.

“It was pretty exciting,” mentioned Costanzo, who dedicated to CU on Nov. 22, a couple of month after Dudley gave his pledge to the Buffs. “Particularly being the primary in my class to go ahead with it. For me it was fairly huge.

“(Dudley committing) definitely boosted it for sure. He definitely led the way for me. When he committed and after being up there a few times, I started to believe in it and I just finally decided for myself I was fully committed to go through with it.”

The 2 met a couple of years in the past when Costanzo moved from Florida and so they’ve been tight ever since.

“We play really well together and especially coming here (to SixZero Strength), it boosts our IQ,” Dudley mentioned. “Having us each within the defensive secondary collectively, it’s simply nasty. It’s unstoppable.

“We’ve played together since sixth grade, so the chemistry is unreal.”

Final season, Dudley caught 35 passes for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns, whereas including 90 tackles and 5 interceptions on protection. Costanzo caught 16 passes for 433 yards and eight touchdowns and had 15 tackles and three interceptions on protection.

Costanzo and Dudley each mentioned Buffs head coach Mel Tucker desires them to play protection at CU, whereas receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini desires them on offense.

There’s loads of time to determine the place they play, however within the meantime, they’re making one another higher on either side of the ball.

“It goes back and forth,” mentioned Costanzo, who prefers to play protection. “There’s certain days where he just can’t gain anything on me, but there are certain days where his routes just get the best of me. It definitely goes back and forth. We’re always competing, grinding every day.”

Their grind took them to Texas this week. On Wednesday, they performed on the U.S. Nationwide U-17 staff in opposition to Japan within the Worldwide Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Each proceed figuring out and bettering their craft, whereas aiming for one more state championship subsequent fall.

Costanzo and Dudley are additionally striving to get a few of their buddies to hitch them in Boulder.

Dudley, who plans to enroll at CU in January of 2021, is hoping to comply with the lead of present Buffs freshman lineman Carson Lee by stepping up as a recruiter for his class. Lee, a Cherry Creek Excessive College graduate who additionally works out at SixZero, was lively on social media and with fellow class of 2020 recruits.

“Carson played a big role in some of the guys that are up there now,” Dudley mentioned. “I think it’s a big deal. I think coach Tucker really appreciates when we help him out like that because it’s more of a connection. We can share our true opinions on how we feel about the school and how we feel about what’s going on up there. Being a recruiter is definitely a big deal.”

It helps that lots of the state’s high gamers work out at SixZero, which permits Dudley and Costanzo to construct these relationships with in-state gamers.

“I think keeping in-state kids in Colorado, it’s a big thing,” Dudley mentioned. “I think if we keep the in-state talent in-state, we’ll be able to compete at a much higher level, instead of these guys leaving and branching out to different schools.”

For Costanzo and Dudley, the selection to decide to CU was straightforward – not solely to remain dwelling, however to play for Tucker.

“Everyone sees his vision,” Costanzo mentioned. “I stand behind him and so does Matt and so do the rest of the coaches. We all believe in what he’s going to do.”