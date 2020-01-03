Palpatine’s return in The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to go differently

Lucasfilm / Disney
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured the return of an iconic villain in Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Sheev Palpatine, and whereas some followers welcomed the return of the galaxy far, distant’s greatest Huge Unhealthy, others felt that his presence might have been defined a heck of so much higher. In spite of everything, it appeared like he was just about performed for after his final chronological look within the saga (getting tossed down a near-endless shaft on an exploding house station could have that impact).
The case might be made that Rise of Skywalker successfully hand-waved Palpatine’s return; frankly, not a lot of a proof was given for simply how he survived being given the outdated heave-ho by his former apprentice, Darth Vader. However in response to the flick’s editor Maryann Brandon, this nearly wasn’t the case — at varied factors throughout Rise of Skywalker‘s manufacturing, she says that the filmmakers thought-about explaining the means by which Palpatine made his comeback in far larger element.
“[It was] tricky,” Brandon mentioned in an interview with the Huffington Submit. “It was sort of a fragile steadiness, and [we] went forwards and backwards so much about how a lot we needed to disclose. Some scenes modified fairly a bit, the way in which that we needed to current it to the viewers. In the long run, we ended up displaying so much much less of it than we began with.”
So, why depart the viewers in the dead of night about such a major ingredient of the plot? Brandon says that it was mainly a matter of retaining the narrative from shedding focus.
Why wasn’t Palpatine’s return defined in additional element?
Emperor Palpatine made his presence felt very early in Rise of Skywalker, and audiences have been clued in to his return fairly matter-of-factly proper within the film’s opening crawl. He is seen connected to an enormous machine that seems to be retaining him alive, indicating that he wasn’t revived by some magical means; no, it appears that evidently he truly lived by his impromptu tour of the second Dying Star’s pretty bottomless shaft, and had been manipulating occasions behind the scenes throughout the entirety of the sequel trilogy.
Brandon indicated that author/director J.J. Abrams and his co-writer Chris Terrio basically determined to belief that the viewers would glean all that they wanted to know from the Emperor’s reliance on that big-ass machine, and that when further info was included, the story grew to become much less streamlined. “[There was at one point] a little more information about it, what was keeping [Palpatine] alive,” Brandon mentioned — however, when it was offered as a part of that opening scene, “it seemed to go off topic.”
She went on to say that as dense as Rise of Skywalker‘s narrative was, it made sense to trim pointless exposition. “There was so much information in the film and so many characters that we wanted to have an audience concentrate on,” she defined. “I think we felt we didn’t want to clutter the film up with things you didn’t need to know.”
Honest sufficient, we suppose — however this is not the one Palpatine-related query some followers wanted answered.
Why was Rey in a position to defeat Palpatine?
When Rey confronted off with Palpatine in Rise of Skywalker‘s climactic scene, the baddie made it fairly clear that if she have been to kill him, it will imply that his spirit would switch to her. (Why he informed her this, as a substitute of goading her into killing him and securing victory, is a query Brandon did not try to reply.)
Some followers have been understandably confused, then, when Rey ended up killing Palpatine by deflecting his personal Power lightning again at him — and the threatened final result didn’t materialize. When requested why this was so, Brandon pointed to the precise means by which the Emperor met his finish, and the truth that Rey did not strike him down in anger (or, you recognize, unplug his life assist machine in anger). As a substitute, Palps’ personal hateful, hateful Power lightning being the reason for his demise was what spared Rey from being possessed by the outdated dude.
Look, we’re inclined to take Brandon at her phrase; for all she is aware of, all of this info (which was doubtless handed right down to her from on excessive) is 100% correct. It is in all probability only a coincidence that her complete dialog with HuffPo occurs to learn like an entire refutation of nearly each assertion made by the mysterious nameless supply of a Redditor by the title of egoshoppe, who alleged — in a extensively disseminated submit — that Rise of Skywalker is the results of one of the vital egregious instances of studio meddling in Hollywood historical past.
We suppose we’ll by no means know… except some courageous soul lifts the rumored Three-hour director’s reduce of the flick from Disney’s vault.
