Palpatine’s return in The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to go differently

Lucasfilm / Disney

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured the return of an iconic villain in Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Sheev Palpatine, and whereas some followers welcomed the return of the galaxy far, distant’s greatest Huge Unhealthy, others felt that his presence might have been defined a heck of so much higher. In spite of everything, it appeared like he was just about performed for after his final chronological look within the saga (getting tossed down a near-endless shaft on an exploding house station could have that impact).

The case might be made that Rise of Skywalker successfully hand-waved Palpatine’s return; frankly, not a lot of a proof was given for simply how he survived being given the outdated heave-ho by his former apprentice, Darth Vader. However in response to the flick’s editor Maryann Brandon, this nearly wasn’t the case — at varied factors throughout Rise of Skywalker‘s manufacturing, she says that the filmmakers thought-about explaining the means by which Palpatine made his comeback in far larger element.

“[It was] tricky,” Brandon mentioned in an interview with the Huffington Submit. “It was sort of a fragile steadiness, and [we] went forwards and backwards so much about how a lot we needed to disclose. Some scenes modified fairly a bit, the way in which that we needed to current it to the viewers. In the long run, we ended up displaying so much much less of it than we began with.”

So, why depart the viewers in the dead of night about such a major ingredient of the plot? Brandon says that it was mainly a matter of retaining the narrative from shedding focus.