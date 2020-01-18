Pamela Anderson, 52, recreates the Baywatch run for new Ultra Tune commercial with Warwick Capper

By Nicole Douglas For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: 18:33 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:10 EST, 17 January 2020

Her portrayal as attractive lifeguard Casey Jean Parker on the nineties hit collection, Baywatch, made her a family identify.

And Pamela Anderson, 52, proved she’s nonetheless received it as she recreated ‘the run’ from the long-lasting present for the brand new Extremely Tune advert, which was filmed on the Gold Coast final November.

The mother-of-two slipped her jaw-dropping physique right into a slinky black wetsuit for the business, which she starred in alongside sporting icon Warwick Capper, 56.

The automotive help big’s new advert begins with Warwick driving a golf cart alongside his girlfriend, earlier than he spots busty Pamela strolling on the seashore.

‘Pamela Anderson?!’ he exclaims, infuriating his different half and crashing the buggy into the sand.

Issues escalate for Warwick, who quickly comes face-to-face with a colossal wave – inflicting Pamela to roll her eyes and say: ‘Right here we go once more…’

Pamela is then joined by a bunch of 5 equally as gorgeous bikini-clad babes, who all participate within the iconic slow-motion run to rescue Warwick from the ocean.

Regardless of wanting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation from Pamela, Warwick as a substitute comes face-to-face with an Extremely Tune employee.

‘You are not Pamela!’ he says, earlier than smiling and saying: ‘Ahh, effectively!’

The advert will go to air on Channel 9, alongside the graduation of the Australian Open on January 20.

Extremely Tune’s adverts have been recognized to be controversial up to now, beforehand starring the likes of Charlie Sheen and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Ladies within the adverts are sometimes depicted as damsels in misery – however chairman Sean Buckley instructed the Gold Coast Bulletin he believes ‘the women saving the person’ will ‘resonate with the viewers’ this time round.

‘Now we have spun the entire advert idea round so the women are saving the person,’ he mentioned.

‘I believe Capper is good – he has numerous charisma. Pamela is wonderful and appears actually good, she’s like a spring rooster.’