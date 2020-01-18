Pampas grass that was once linked to suburban wife-swapping makes a return to gardens 

By Jonathan Bucks For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 18:13 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:16 EST, 18 January 2020

It was as soon as a preferred fixture of British gardens however fell out of favour when it grew to become linked to suburban wife-swapping.

However now pampas grass is again in favour, with florists reporting new demand for the unique plant.

Gross sales slumped after rumours unfold that owners who planted the feathery plumes of their entrance gardens have been indicating an curiosity in swinging.

It was as soon as a preferred fixture of British gardens however fell out of favour when it grew to become linked to suburban wife-swapping. The plant has actually change into widespread in floral preparations

Horticulturalists have been fast to dismiss the claims as a foolish city fable, however the connotations nonetheless deterred many gardeners.

Now, nonetheless, a brand new era, who’re both unconcerned or unaware of the plant’s historical past, have taken to pampas.

Even when it hasn’t fairly returned to its 1970s ubiquity in gardens, the plant has actually change into widespread in floral preparations, as millennials see it as a ‘green’ different to recent flowers.

Leah Stageman, of marriage ceremony prop rent agency Boho & Bloom, experiences a surge within the variety of who need pampas leaves, which might price as much as £11 every.

‘It’s change into an enormous craze,’ she mentioned.

‘It’s all a part of the drive for sustainability. A number of not need recent flowers due to the environmental impression of rising and transporting them. Persons are as an alternative choosing dried flowers resembling pampas leaves that may be reused. Plenty of brides are even carrying pampas headdresses on their marriage ceremony day.’

Now pampas grass is again in favour, with florists reporting new demand for the unique plant

Celebrities resembling Stacey Dooley are additionally utilizing the leaves indoors.

Again in 2011, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup found that by leaving pampas crops on the balcony of her West London flat, she was inadvertently signalling that she was concerned about sexually liberal hook-ups.

However final evening she instructed The Mail on Sunday that she was seeing the plant in all places.

She mentioned: ‘The idea that they are a sign for swingers is probably a little bit overblown. I live in rural Somerset now and it’s a preferred plant there. I don’t suppose my village is alive with wife-swapping.’

She added that she saved a pampas plant that was within the backyard when she introduced her house, and it has attracted no undesirable curiosity.

Geoff de la Cour-Baker, from Palmstead Nurseries in Kent, mentioned pampas was simply one of many crops widespread within the 1970s that have been again in favour. Others embrace monkey puzzle bushes.

Man Barter, of the Royal Horticultural Society, mentioned he wasn’t stunned on the renewed curiosity, explaining: ‘As a cut arrangement, it is rather splendid.’