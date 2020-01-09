Panasonic unveils ‘steampunk’ VR glasses at CES that let you binge watch your favorite shows in HDR

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Panasonic has unveiled the world’s first Excessive Dynamic Vary (HDR) succesful digital actuality eyeglasses at CES in Las Vegas this week.

The expertise permits wearers to view content material in a higher vary of colours and luminance in comparison with that of a standard show.

The steampunk-style glasses are geared up with earbuds on every of the straps, which the Japanese stated have been designed in a method ‘users will feel as if they are wearing eyeglasses.’

Panasonic has additionally achieved the power to challenge pure and clean photos with out the ‘Screen door effect’ that plagues most digital actuality (VR) glasses – it seems like you’re viewing the world by a mesh display.

Conventional VR glasses are usually bigger and wrap across the consumer’s head, however Panasonic has taken a special route with its design – they mimic the strap of eyeglasses.

And the Japanese agency believes their design is extra pure comfy for the wearer.

For the brand new VR glasses, Panasonic has developed a excessive efficiency show system in cooperation with Kopin Corporation2, which is a number one producer of show gadgets for VR glasses.

‘Panasonic’s audio and visual technologies have been incorporated into this new device, including signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players, acoustic technologies of Technics audio products, and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras,’ Panasonic defined in a press release.

‘These technologies enabled Panasonic to achieve compact and lightweight VR glasses offering high-quality images and optimal sound that deliver realistic sensations drawing the user into the images projected before their eyes, while in the comfort of wearing eyeglasses.’

The agency has applied its personal audio expertise within the headset, coupled with Technics drivers within the earbuds ‘providing a rich and dynamic sound’, defined The Verge.

‘The adoption of Technics’ original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction,’ Panasonic famous.

The glasses are fitted with small micro OLED panels that have been developed with Kopin Corporation2, which producers shows for VR goggles.

‘The adoption of an optical module newly developed by Kopin Company permits the show of pure and distortion-free photos in tremendous single focus,’ Panasonic defined.

‘A compact and light-weight design achieved an eyeglass-like form.’

Gearing up for the forthcoming full-scale industrial 5G providers, Panasonic famous that it’ll proceed to additional develop the brand new VR glasses in order that they can be utilized in quite a lot of purposes, together with for VR sports activities viewing and fascinating digital journey experiences, which it believes will create new buyer worth.