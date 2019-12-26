Panchayat Elections In Rajasthan Next Month

A complete of 34,525 polling cubicles have been arrange for Panchayat polls.

Jaipur:

Over 9,000 panchayats will go to the polls in Rajasthan subsequent month, mentioned an official right here on Thursday. The elections to elect 9,171 sarpanches and 90,400 panches shall be held in three phases on January 17, 22 and 29.

The polling shall be held from eight am to five pm and the counting shall be held on the identical day.

As many as 34,525 polling cubicles have been arrange for elections to 9,171 pachayats throughout 33 districts, mentioned state Election Commissioner PS Mehra on Thursday.

He mentioned EVM machines can be used for the election of sarpanches for the primary time whereas the election of panches can be carried out via poll papers.

As many as three.08 crore voters, together with 14.7 crore ladies, will train their franchise within the elections.

The state authorities this time has abolished the situation of minimal academic qualification for sarpanches.

As per the standards set by the earlier BJP authorities, the particular person from common class contesting sarpanch equired to be Class eight go.

For these belonging to the SC/ST class, the minimal academic qualification was Class 5 go.

The restrict on election expenditure has been elevated from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000