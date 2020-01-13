Panel Meets Amit Shah Over Feedback For Assam Accord Safeguards

The committee instructed Amit Shah they may submit the advice inside 10 to 15 days

Guwahati:

Residence Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with members of a high-level panel that was shaped by his ministry for suggestions on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985. It offers with the longstanding promise of the centre to safeguard the indigenous communities of the state.

4 from the 14-member committee, led by its chairman retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, met Mr Shah and briefed’ him on the standing of the advice report that they’re getting ready after consultations with stakeholders in Assam.

The committee is alleged to have knowledgeable the Residence Minister that they may submit the advice inside 10 to 15 days. The time period of the committee will finish on January 15.

Aside from Justice Sarma, academician Mrinal Miri, Subhash Das, IAS (retired) and Ramesh Borpatragohain, Advocate Common of Assam, have been a part of the assembly on Monday.

“In today’s meeting, four members were there. We will go to Guwahati and after Bihu festival we will meet the members and discuss with them details of the New Delhi meeting. The centre have made some suggestions. This meeting was in connection with seeking suggestions from the centre, for we had already sought suggestions from different stakeholders including state government. After meeting the members we will have an action plan ready,” Justice Sarma instructed reporters in Delhi.

Going through an enormous again lash over the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Assam, the BJP is pitching the promise of constitutional safeguard for the indigenous Assamese communities as a plank to win again individuals’s belief and erase the “Bangladeshi takeover” concern that appears to have triggered the continued anti-CAA protests in Assam, celebration sources added.

Though the implementation of safeguards of Assam Accord has no direct hyperlinks, members from the All Assam College students Union who’ve led the anti CAA-movement and who’re additionally part of the committee skipped the Monday assembly with the centre.

“They went forward and passed the bill, notified the controversial law so we did not go for the meeting since there is no point in meeting Amit Shah. But we are very much part of Clause 6 committee. The centre and the state government are trying to confuse people in the name of Clause 6… There cannot be bargaining between Clause 6 and CAA,” AASU adviser Sammujal Bhatatcharya instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Sources instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that the next suggestions are kind of finalised: defining who’s indigenous in Assam, reservation of seats in parliament for indigenous Assamese and likewise in Assam meeting for indigenous communities and formation of higher home within the state, amongst others.