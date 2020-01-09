Pankhuri Awasthy says she’s uncomfortable with onscreen exposure, unless ‘story…

House / TV / Pankhuri Awasthy says she’s uncomfortable with onscreen publicity, except ‘story requires it’

Pankhuri Awasthy is glad her wait has lastly paid off. Although she all the time needed to be an actor, it took her time to get her large break, and in the meantime, she took up a advertising and marketing job in Bengaluru. A lot earlier than TV occurred and she or he moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time profession, she was additionally seen in some brief movies, adverts and music movies. Now, when she lastly has the chance to characteristic on the massive display screen, Pankhuri is glad.

“I went for the audition… after several levels and the final approval from (filmmaker) Aanand L Rai, I got selected for the project. The entire process went on for almost a month, and apart from being anxious, I was also looking forward to working in the film as the story is quite interesting,” says Pankhuri, who will make her Bollywood debut within the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Pankhuri shares her position is essential to the plot however provides she will’t reveal a lot about it. Completely satisfied to have gotten such a movie to debut with, the 28-year-old provides, “The story is that of a family settled in Allahabad and they’re looking for a suitor for their son. I’m the girl they choose… It’s out that the film is on homosexuality.”

Requested if she is lastly inching in direction of making extra movies, Pankhuri is fast so as to add she has not thought a lot. “I’ve never planned such things and have no intentions of limiting myself to just one medium. Today if I’m offered a good web show, I’ll happily take that up. As an actor, the story and character is important, rest nothing really matters,” says the actor, who additionally stars in one of many longest working reveals on TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As soon as the present wraps up, Pankhuri will take a name on the affords she has in hand. Nevertheless, the actor admits that she has inhibitions relating to exposing on display screen.

“I’m not comfortable,” she says, however is fast so as to add, “If the story requires it and I know it will be aesthetically shot, then I might do it. But, it can’t be just that.”

