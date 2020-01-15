Pant Not To Travel With Team India To Rajkot After Suffering Concussion

Recognized with a concussion, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant won’t journey with the Indian crew to Rajkot for the second ODI in opposition to Australia. Pant didn’t take the sphere for the second half of the primary ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet whereas batting. He stays underneath remark. “Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later,” a BCCI supply instructed PTI. “Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation,” he added. There’s nonetheless no readability on whether or not he can be obtainable for choice or rested within the subsequent sport.

The 22-year-old was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer within the 44th over of India’s innings, which additionally resulted in his wicket.

The damage compelled KL Rahul to take his place behind the stumps when India got here out to discipline. On Tuesday night time, the BCCI stated in a press release that Pant is underneath remark and he can be monitored in a single day.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls throughout India’s 255 all out after being despatched in to bat by Australia. Whereas Rahul stored wickets, Manish Pandey got here in as an on-field alternative for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering within the series-opener, their greatest win in opposition to the sub-continental giants.