Pant Suffers Concussion After Being Hit By Bouncer, Rahul Keeps Wickets

Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer that additionally received him dismissed in India’s first ODI in opposition to Australia in Mumbai. When Australia got here out to bat with India bowled out for 255, Rishabh Pant was to not be seen on the sphere. KL Rahul took the gloves behind the stumps, with Manish Pandey within the outfield. “Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment,” the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Replace: Rishabh Pant has received a concussion after being hit on his helmet whereas batting. KL Rahul is holding wickets in his absence. Pant is below statement in the intervening time. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JkVElMacQc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

Pant was batting on 28 within the 44th over when Cummins bowled a shorter supply that the left-hander tried to tug. The ball took a prime edge and crashed into his helmet earlier than looping to Ashton Turner at level.

There was confusion because the umpire didn’t sign Pant out, however after an extended pause, he finally raised the finger.

India made a powerful begin to the match, regardless of dropping Rohit Sharma early, with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitching collectively a 121-run stand.

However Australia got here again by a flurry of wickets to pin India again at 164/5.

Pant and Ravindra Jadeja then rebuilt for India with a 49-run stand and a late flourish from Kuldeep Yadav took India to 255 in 49.1 overs.

If Pant is injured for the remainder of the sequence, it must be seen if KL Rahul will take over wicketkeeping duties or if Sanju Samson, who performed within the third T20I in opposition to Sri Lanka, might be slotted in.