Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the shocking announcement Tuesday evening in a video posted on the staff’s web site. He mentioned, “I think now is the right chance to move on.”

Kuechly was chosen to seven Professional Bowls and was a first-team All-Professional 5 occasions. Nonetheless, he suffered three concussions throughout his profession, which can have led to his resolution.

Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the sector after a concussion throughout the 2016 season, a hanging second that highlighted the NFL’s ongoing drawback with mind accidents.

“It makes me sad because I love playing this game,” Kuechly mentioned. “ I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing to do in the world. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys, they will never go away. There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid — play fast, play physical and play strong. At this point, I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore.”

Kuechly finishes his profession with 1,092 tackles, which is probably the most by any participant since coming into the league in 2012 as a primary spherical pick of Boston Faculty.

Kuechly was a part of three NFC South championships and helped the Panthers attain the Tremendous Bowl in 2015.

“While I wish we could have him for many more years, he has done everything the right way and we respect the decision he has made,” Panthers proprietor David Tepper mentioned. “Luke is a once in a generation player and someone we want every member of this organization to emulate.”

Kuechly suffered a notable concussion on Nov. 17, 2016, when he left the sector after a collision with a Saints participant. He left the sport on a cart crying uncontrollably, a second that shook the Panthers group and gamers across the league.

However Kuechly later mentioned he wasn’t involved about concussions affecting his future.

He suffered a 3rd concussion in 2017, however continued enjoying.