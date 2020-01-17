Paralysed horse rider Claire Lomas slams Premier Inn over ‘most useless accessible shower ever seen’

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

A paralysed horse rider slammed Premier Inn over the ‘most ineffective accessible bathe I’ve seen’ throughout her go to at a resort in London.

Claire Lomas MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) stayed on the chain’s County Corridor resort in Lambeth on Wednesday night.

However the 39-year-old wheelchair consumer quickly found she was unable to take a bathe because of the toilet’s poorly designed disabled entry amenities.

Claire Lomas MBE (pictured), 39, was unable to make use of the bathe because of the toilet’s poorly designed amenities, along with her wheel chair hitting the step onto the bottom tray (left)

Footage exhibits Ms Lomas unable to make use of the bathe, as her wheelchair bumped in opposition to the raised bathe base tray.

The step onto the platform, which is beneath a bathe chair and handrail, seems about 4 inches excessive.

Ms Lomas, who suffers from extreme spinal accidents on account of a driving accident in 2007, is then seen gesturing in direction of the platform and shrugging her shoulders in confusion.

She posted the video to Twitter, captioning: ‘Stayed in London final evening at @premierinn as talking at an occasion this morning.

‘Sorry if I stink right now however this needs to be probably the most ineffective accessible bathe I’ve seen! How the hell do I rise up there?!’

She added under: ‘Accessible room was booked and that is classed as accessible!’

A consultant for Premier Inn commented on the video, asking Ms Lomas to ship her reservation particulars, including: ‘I am pleased to listen to you stayed with us final evening however I am very sorry for any disappointment the bathe arrange has precipitated.’

Defence Secretary Penny Morduant additionally posted: ‘Actually poor @premierinn’.

Defence Secretary Penny Morduant commented on the video. Premier Inn responded to Ms Lomas, apologising for ‘any disappointment’ brought on by the bathe set-up

Different social media customers reacted to the footage, with one posting: ‘Weird. Why would you set a ruddy, nice step in an in any other case accessible bathe?’

One other stated: ‘How is that this appropriate for a disabled particular person!? Premier Inn needs to be ashamed of themselves. Appalling.’

A 3rd added: ‘Bogs needs to be moist rooms as a fundamental minimal to be allowed to be described as accessible.’

Different visitors on the Premier Inn London County Corridor resort equally complained previously of issues with disabled entry toilet amenities.

In December 2018, one visitor wrote: ‘Workers have been typically useful and passable however the constructing just isn’t acceptable for disabled use.

‘Even the disabled room allotted was not a correct stroll in bathe moist room, however merely an ordinary bathe plinth with a fold down seat which has a curtain round it that was far too near assist you to sit with out the curtain throughout you.’

In October 2017, one other visitor stated: ‘We requested a disabled entry room but it surely got here with a shower, not a stroll in bathe. When reserving this resort and also you require a disabled entry room ask for a room with a stroll in bathe.’

In September 2015, a 3rd visitor wrote: ‘The disabled room had a rest room (there have been bars round the bathroom and the room was accessible), however there was no accessible bathe and a shower would not actually reduce it.’

MailOnline has contacted Premier Inn for remark.