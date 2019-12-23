December 22, 2019 | 10:56pm

A North Carolina paramedic allegedly murdered his spouse by poisoning her with Visine.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker, 35, on Thursday was charged with first-degree homicide within the September 2018 loss of life of his spouse of eight years, 32-year-old Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, the Gaston Gazette reported.

“We have probable cause he poisoned Mrs. Hunsucker with Visine, which caused her death,” North Carolina state legal professional Jordan Inexperienced stated in Gaston County court docket on Friday.

Hunsucker allegedly gave his highschool sweetheart a deadly dose of tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant generally present in eye drops that may trigger the center to cease when ingested.

Particular brokers with the North Carolina Division of Insurance coverage started their investigation after Stacey’s mom, Suzie Robinson, alerted them of attainable insurance coverage fraud by her former son-in-law.

Hunsucker pocketed a $250,000 life insurance coverage payout upon his spouse’s loss of life.

Robinson believed Hunsucker needed to kill her daughter over a relationship with one other girl he began throughout their marriage, based on court docket paperwork reported by the native newspaper.

His co-workers testified that he appeared “unaffected” by his spouse’s sudden loss of life. They have been additionally shocked that he had one other girlfriend lower than six months later.

Hunsucker additionally allegedly gave differing accounts of what he was doing when his spouse stopped respiration, turned blue and collapsed on the couch of their dwelling final 12 months.

First, he advised investigators he had his again to her and located her lifeless on the couch after which later modified his story, telling mates he found her upon getting into the room, based on the court docket paperwork.

He didn’t permit an post-mortem to be carried out on his spouse’s physique. However as a result of she had been an organ donor, a blood pattern was preserved after her loss of life and examined by investigators.

Outcomes confirmed excessive ranges tetrahydrozoline — about 30 to 40 occasions the therapeutic degree — which might have had a “dramatic effect on her heart, which would cause heart stoppage in a short amount of time,” Inexperienced stated.

Stacy had suffered coronary heart issues up to now and acquired a pacemaker in February 2015.

She’d additionally skilled issues when delivering the couple’s first little one, a lady, in February 2013 and through the beginning of their second daughter in October 2014, based on a GoFundMe web page created by a household good friend to assist them elevate cash in 2015.

A month after delivering their second daughter, Stacy was admitted to the hospital with a low coronary heart charge and low blood strain and went into cardiac arrest.

The GoFundMe for the couple raised $10,405 of its $20,000 purpose.

Hunsucker’s legal professional, David Teddy, stated the allegations could be “strenuously opposed.” He pleaded for bail to be set at $50,000 so his consumer may very well be along with his two younger daughters. The choose refused the request.

Bail was set at $1.5 million. Hunsucker’s subsequent court docket look is scheduled for Jan. 9.

In 2018, a 52-year-old South Carolina girl was charged with murdering her husband by placing eye drops in his ingesting water.