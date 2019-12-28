Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she’s releasing solo material in 2020

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has revealed that she might be releasing some solo materials within the new 12 months.

The frontwoman celebrated her 31st birthday yesterday (December 27) and after being inundated with birthday needs she took to Twitter to thank followers.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes,” she stated. “30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.”

Sharing the message by way of a notes app screenshot, she added that she might be releasing some solo music within the new 12 months.

“I’m putting out some music next year,” she wrote earlier than seemingly crossing it out. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.”

Calling it “a really special project,” Williams added that followers would get the chance to “get a taste of it” in January.

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

Excited by the prospect of solo materials from the Paramore frontwoman, followers responded to the information.

“IM HYPERVENTILATING,” one fan wrote. One other stated: “Whatever it is, be it Paramore related or not, I am all here for it and I am ecstatic at the fact that you’re inspired to make music again. Thank you for existing.”

IM HYPERVENTILATING — issa phae (@mizphantasm) December 28, 2019

No matter it’s, be it Paramore associated or not, I’m all right here for it and I’m ecstatic at the truth that you are impressed to make music once more. Thanks for present 💜 — Nai (@aselftitledlife) December 28, 2019

A 3rd fan wrote: “The timeline going crazy because Hayley Williams is back to claim her spot in music royalty.”

The timeline going loopy as a result of Hayley Williams is again to assert her spot in music royalty — Gerardoooo (@Lord_Dislick) December 28, 2019

Paramore’s final’s album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, which noticed unique member Zac Farro return on drums after the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis. The LP noticed the trio experiment with a brand new musical course, with lyrics overlaying matters similar to social anxiousness and the pressures of becoming in.

Again in March, Hayley Williams opened up about the way forward for the band, saying that she envisions herself being in Paramore for a very long time to come back.

Nevertheless, in August she admitted that she “really [doesn’t] know what’s next” for the band. She additionally added that the group have been having fun with their downtime since saying their hiatus in 2018.

Now with the information of Williams’ pending solo materials some followers have expressed fear about the way forward for the band.

“i’m so broken ill never get to see paramore will I,” one fan wrote. One other stated: “i’m worried paramore i de*d :(”

i’m so damaged sick by no means get to see paramore will i — ainsley (@frankslice) December 28, 2019

i’m anxious paramore i de*d 🙁 — kayla from Paramore (@hayleysbangs) December 28, 2019

“excited for solo hayley but also hoping paramore is safe,” stated a 3rd fan. “can paramore come back too after this solo project im literally gonna cry,” requested one other.

excited for solo hayley but additionally hoping paramore is secure pic.twitter.com/T7eNT4iV8y — callie (@gublerkeery) December 28, 2019

can paramore come again too after this solo undertaking im actually gonna cry — eva (@paramourer) December 28, 2019

Final 12 months, Hayley Williams spoke of her private struggles over the previous couple of years, citing ‘music and friendships’ as her saviour.