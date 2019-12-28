Paramore's Hayley Williams Teases New Solo Project

Yesterday was Hayley Williams' 31 st birthday. Glad birthday, Hayley Williams! Nevertheless it seems like we is perhaps those getting a gift, because the Paramore frontwoman took to social media to have a good time and tease a brand new solo mission.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too, “she wrote. After which, crossed out: “I'm putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January. Happy New Year, friends. “

Paramore's final album, After Laughter , got here out in 2017 and marked the return of authentic member Zac Farro. Since 2018, they’ve been on an unofficial hiatus, though Williams has assured followers that Paramore isn’t going anyplace.