Paras Chhabra on wearing a wig on Bigg Boss 13: ‘I was never bald, just a bit s…

Actor and mannequin Paras Chhabra has talked about sporting a wig contained in the Bigg Boss home. Over the weekend, Paras, like all his different co-contestants, made emotional and private revelation about one thing that has affected him quite a bit in his life.

Paras first talked concerning the studying difficulties that he has confronted and the way he overcame it. He additionally lastly addressed why he wears a wig. Paras stated he was by no means bald however did have scanty hair, which received worse with overexposure to styling strategies.

“It’s youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I’ve done a lot of modelling and due to that I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good,” he stated.

Earlier throughout a process final 12 months, Arti Singh pulled off Paras’ wig, stunning his followers. Paras is commonly seen sporting a beanie inside the home when his hair is just not styled.

Paras and different contestants made these confessions when acid assault survivor Laxmi Aggarwal came over over the weekend. She was there with Deepika Padukone to advertise her newest film, Chhapaak.

Throughout the identical episode, Arti additionally talked about how she was molested inside her own residence on the age of 13. “I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep,” she had stated.

