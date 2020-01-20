Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri shares sad posts after Paras’ shocking revelation about her

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri, Mahira SharmaInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was placed on relationship check by Salman Khan within the final Weekend Ka Vaar episode which introduced the actor’s private life on show. It might or could not assist Paras to clear sure issues out about his relationship with present girlfriend Akanksha Puri. However it is going to absolutely change into the discuss of the city which can or could not have an effect on his private life.

It began when Paras began arguing with Salman Khan after the latter questioned him on getting too near Mahira Sharma within the Bigg Boss home. Salman tried to clear issues out whether or not Mahira was conscious of his present girlfriend and Paras just isn’t utilizing Mahira only for the sake of the sport.

And because it all got here right down to Paras Chhabra’ private life, the actor determined to speak very clearly about his present relationship with Akanksha. He stated that he wish to finish his relationship with Akanksha however she just isn’t prepared to depart him. He additionally brazenly admitted that he loves Mahira and he is high quality with Mahira not loving him again at this second. Mahira too supported Paras and stated that the latter by no means hid something from her.

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha PuriInstagram

Salman Khan, then, put a highlight that it’s Akanksha who has been paying for his garments, perfumes, footwear and lease. To which, Paras replied that he’ll pay-off all the cash that Akanksha is spending or spent on him.

Amid Paras’ stunning revelation, Akanksha shared a cryptic posts hinting at her relationship going by a troublesome part and on its strategy to fruits.

“In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all I could, I gave it my best #timetofly #beingme #akankshapuri,” learn Akanksha’s emotional publish. On Monday, Akanksha shared of herself on Instagram and captioned it: “I want to make the rest of my life… the best of my life !”

Going by Akanksha’s posts, it appears like she is damage and is aware of what destiny she’s going to face when Paras will stroll out of the present.