Parasite film’s UK release date: When is Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar nominated film out?

One of many large winners when it got here to Oscar nominations this 12 months was Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, with the South Korean movie notching six nominations together with a nod within the coveted Greatest Image class.

In case you’re intrigued and questioning whether or not you’ve missed the possibility to see it then don’t fear – regardless of having been launched in a number of territories, the movie has not had a theatrical launch within the UK simply but.

However a launch for the movie is on the way in which… so right here’s the whole lot it’s essential learn about Parasite.

When is Parasite launched in UK cinemas?

The movie will make it to cinemas within the UK on Friday 7th February 2020 – simply two days earlier than we discover out if it has translated any of its Oscar nominations into wins on the 2020 ceremony.

What’s Parasite about?

Billed as a psychological thriller, a darkish comedy and a category satire, Parasite nearly defies style.

It focuses on the Kim household, who’re unemployed and residing in a squalid basement, and their interactions with a way more rich household, the Parks.

After one of many Kim youngsters enters into the employment of the Park household as a tutor, the remainder of his household start to observe him in infiltrating the Parks’ residence, with sudden penalties.

To say any extra can be to threat spoilers – however let’s simply say that issues take one or two twists and turns…

Is Parasite in English or subtitled?

It’s not – the dialogue within the movie is all in Korean, with English subtitles supplied for its UK launch.

However don’t let that put you off. As Bong Joon-ho himself mentioned upon accepting an award on the Golden Globes, “Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

What else has Bong Joon-ho directed?



Bong Joon-ho has directed movies in each Korean and English, together with the 2017 Netflix film Okja, and blockbuster Snowpiercer, which boasted a starry solid together with Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

His earlier Korean language movies embrace the monster movie The Host, the drama movie Mom and crime flick Reminiscences of Homicide.

What awards has Parasite gained?



Shortly after its premiere on the 2019 Cannes Movie Competition, Parasite gained the distinguished Palme D’Or – the very best honour on the iconic occasion.

It has additionally gained plenty of awards for Greatest Worldwide Movie, together with its success on the Golden Globes, whereas its six Oscar nominations might nicely be translated into extra honours.

Is there a trailer?