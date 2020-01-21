Parasite HBO series release date, cast and plot

CJ Leisure

Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed, genre-hopping Parasite has discovered a brand new host: HBO.

The Korean author and director’s darkish and twisty dissection of classism and human nature has all however conquered awards season with its practically 200 U.S. and worldwide honors. And now that the Okja and Mom helmer has licensed himself as an icon of recent cinema, it seems he is planning to take his sharply stylistic and morally eviscerating upstairs-downstairs story to new territory.

Based on The Hollywood Reporter, Bong and HBO executives are at present in talks ⁠— together with Adam McKay, the author and producer of Vice and the manager producer and director of Succession ⁠— to develop a sequence based mostly on the director’s newest chapter in his decades-deep artistic library. As of January 2020, plans are for Bong and McKay to adapt Parasite right into a restricted sequence, which means a capped variety of episodes somewhat than a multi-season venture.

Whereas at present unmatched in its western crucial and viewers adoration, Parasite is not the primary of Bong’s work to get the small-screen remedy. That title goes to his 2013 environmental catastrophe train-car drama Snowpiercer, which is about to premiere on TNT Sunday, Might 31. When it debuts, Snowpiercer will function the primary actual take a look at what a Bong Joon-ho present might be. However till then, here is the whole lot we all know to this point concerning the director and author’s extremely anticipated Parasite sequence.