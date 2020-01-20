Parasite wins big at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Parasite took residence prime honours on the Display screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards final evening.

The ceremony is seen as an indicator of how the Academy Awards may unfold, as a consequence of the truth that many SAG members additionally vote on who ought to win on the Oscars.

South Korean movie Parasite gained the award for Excellent Efficiency by a Solid in a Movement Image, which capabilities because the SAG equal of the Greatest Image gong.

The darkly comedian thriller follows a poor household as they infiltrate the lives of a rich family by pretending to be different individuals.

Parasite has obtained widespread acclaim from critics around the globe and is the most recent movie from Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-Ho (Snowpiercer, Okja).

The frontrunners for Greatest Image on the Oscars now embrace Parasite and 1917, the latter of which gained massive at each the Golden Globes and Producers Guild awards.

Different notable winners from the SAG awards embrace Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Present, bagging Apple TV its first main Hollywood accolade.

Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell each gained for his or her performances within the biographical drama Fosse/Verdon, whereas Phoebe Waller-Bridge gained yet one more award for Fleabag.

In the meantime, Netflix’s The Crown and Amazon Prime’s The Marvellous Mrs Maisel took residence the highest prizes for tv drama and comedy respectively.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Renee Zellweger (Judy), Brad Pitt (As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) continued to dominate the movement image appearing classes.

At this level, if the Oscars have been to go to anyone else it will in all probability be thought-about an upset.

The Academy Awards happen on Sunday ninth February 2020 in Hollywood.