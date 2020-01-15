Parents fuming as school threatens to charge them a pound for every five minutes they are late

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Dad and mom are fuming after a faculty introduced they may effective them a pound for each 5 minutes they’re late selecting up their kids and even ring social companies if they do not gather them by 4pm.

Holy Trinity C of E Main, in Gravesend, Kent has introduced within the new guidelines this week to focus on these selecting up their kids simply ten minutes late – anytime after three:40pm.

The brand new coverage has been branded a ‘shame’ by outraged dad and mom and the headteacher has been slammed for punishing much less well-off households.

Holy Trinity C of E Main, in Gravesend, Kent (pictured) has introduced within the new guidelines this week to focus on these selecting up their kids simply ten minutes late – anytime after three:40pm

One mum or dad, who didn’t need to be named, informed Kent On-line: ‘As dad and mom of the varsity we had been shocked and appalled to obtain this notification from the varsity.

‘Gravesend is a disadvantaged space and lots of dad and mom wrestle to work attributable to the price of childcare.

‘Plenty of colleges end across the identical time and which means that it’s a wrestle to get children on time.

‘The varsity used to let children wait within the library then we had been informed the library was closed for refurbishments.

‘The varsity did provide an after college membership a few years in the past however this was closed by the pinnacle trainer with little discover as a result of it did not make sufficient cash.

‘The letter says that if children aren’t picked up by 4pm the varsity will ring social companies.

‘We expect the truth that the governors have agreed to impose that is disgraceful and have to be unlawful.’

They added: ‘It is meant to be a Christian college.

‘It is a disgrace the pinnacle trainer cares extra about making a living out of struggling dad and mom then serving to out the neighborhood.’

The varsity claims the effective is not only a deterrent for lateness, however essential for overlaying the price of paying academics who want to remain late to take care of kids.

Head trainer Denise Gibbs-Naguar stated: ‘The Late Assortment of Pupils Coverage was launched this week in a bid to make sure all our youngsters are collected from college on time; that is for every particular person kid’s profit in addition to for the entire college.

‘College finishes at three.30pm however it’s turning into an more and more common incidence to have a big variety of uncollected kids nonetheless onsite at 4pm.

‘When this happens a member of workers needs to be paid extra time to oversee these kids – the varsity just isn’t capable of maintain this ongoing value with out it impacting upon different areas of the varsity price range and due to this fact on the kids’s education.

‘Moreover, pupils who’re collected late typically exhibit indicators of hysteria and misery as they do not know the place their mum or dad/carer is and fear that one thing might have occurred to them.

‘Clearly this isn’t one thing anybody desires a baby to expertise.

‘As of Monday afternoon, I had not obtained any correspondence from dad and mom/carers in regards to the coverage, however I all the time encourage households to contact me in the event that they want to focus on something.’