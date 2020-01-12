Parents of Harry Dunn vow to continue their legal fight after US rejects extradition request

By Michael Powell for The Mail on Sunday

Livid kinfolk of teenager Harry Dunn have vowed to proceed their authorized struggle after the US rejected an official request to extradite the girl charged over his demise.

A spokesman for the 19-year-old sufferer’s household final night time accused Donald Trump of ‘running a corrupt and lawless administration’.

The outspoken assault got here after the US State Division refused handy over Anne Sacoolas, who ran down the teenage motorcyclist final summer season.

The US claims that because the spouse of a US intelligence officer, Mrs Sacoolas was coated by diplomatic immunity on the time of the crash, and described the extradition request, despatched by Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel on Friday, as ‘highly inappropriate’.

The State Division mentioned: ‘The use of an extradition treaty to attempt to return the spouse of a former diplomat by force would establish an extraordinarily troubling precedent.’

Hitting again, Harry’s devastated household mentioned: ‘We are confident that when the legal process unfolds, Anne Sacoolas will be coming back to face justice.’

Radd Seiger, a US lawyer and spokesman for the household, informed The Mail on Sunday: ‘This US administration can just about do what it likes – they’re corrupt and lawless.

‘Harry’s mother and father have executed all they will – it’s now within the fingers of the authorities. If it takes six months, one yr and even 5 years, they aren’t going away. They are going to by no means let it go.’

Harry Dunn. The collision occurred outdoors RAF Croughton

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, had been driving a Volvo SUV on the improper facet of the street when it hit Harry in Northamptonshire.

The collision occurred outdoors RAF Croughton, the US spy base the place her husband, Jonathan, labored.

The American mom of two spoke to police on the day of the incident, however was then flown out of the UK.

Mrs Sacoolas later requested to be interviewed underneath warning and Northamptonshire officers flew to Virginia in October to query her.

However her lawyer has mentioned that she is not going to return voluntarily to Britain.

Final month, Harry’s mom Charlotte Charles, 44, was mentioned to be distraught after movie emerged of Mrs Sacoolas driving outdoors her residence within the US.

The Dwelling Workplace mentioned it was ready for the US to reply in writing earlier than commenting additional.