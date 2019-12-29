Parents of murdered Victoria Hall, 17, have new hope her killer will be found as case is reopened

Victoria Corridor, 17, disappeared when she was strolling residence from a nightclub in Felixstowe, Suffolk

The mother and father of a lacking 17-year-old have spoken of their hope of discovering her killer after she was present in a ditch 20 years in the past.

Victoria Corridor disappeared when she was strolling residence from a nightclub in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on September 19 1999.

Her physique was discovered by a canine walker in a water-filled ditch 5 days later in Creeting St Peter close to Stowmarket, Suffolk, however her killer has by no means been discovered.

The case was reopened by Suffolk Police in September which marked the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

Within the week after relaunching the enchantment, officers mentioned they obtained greater than 50 calls offering ‘new traces of inquiry’.

Victoria’s father Graham Corridor, 65, from Trimley St Mary, Suffolk, mentioned: ‘We’re ready for one thing optimistic to occur.

‘Remember it is 20 years, it is a lengthy whereas, however there’s hope nonetheless,’ he instructed The Mirror.

Detectives launched additional particulars of what Victoria was carrying on the night time of her disappearance and her belongings.

The schoolgirl, who was finding out for her A-levels at Orwell Excessive Faculty, Felixstowe, had been carrying a black costume with a frilly trim, a sensible gentle brown jacket and black open-toed dimension 5 sandals with a picket hair slider.

Victoria left her residence at 9pm on September 18 in Faulkeners Means in Trimley St Mary to hitch her pals on the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

CCTV footage, which has not beforehand been launched, exhibits the doorway to the sector in Creeting St Peter the month after Victoria’s physique was discovered, throughout October 1999

At 1am the next morning she walked again along with her pal Gemma Algar, 17, and the pair stopped to purchase chips from the Bodrum takeaway.

The buddies walked in direction of their properties earlier than splitting on the junction of Faulkeners Means at 2.20am.

Gemma mentioned she later heard screams however didn’t take note of them and an inquiry was launched when Victoria didn’t return residence.

Her physique was discovered 5 days later and checks revealed that she had not been sexually assaulted.

In November 2001 a businessman was cleared of her homicide after a two-week path at Norwich Crown Courtroom.

Mother and father Graham and Lorinda Corridor have new hope after the case was reopened in September

The primary clip exhibits a van cease on the discipline entrance earlier than reversing after which driving ahead to the doorway once more and stopping.

The motive force is seen to get out and enter the sector and seems to go searching on the floor close to the doorway level.

The second clip exhibits a gaggle of individuals with torches going into the sector space beneath the quilt of darkness.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, who’s main the brand new investigation, mentioned no arrests have been made on account of the brand new particulars offered by witnesses.

She added: ‘We have now by no means forgotten Victoria Corridor and we’ll always remember Victoria Corridor.

‘The one who is liable for her homicide has needed to dwell with their guilt for 20 years.

She continued: ‘That is the 20th anniversary of her abduction and homicide, and it is a vital case that’s now dwell.

‘Relationships have modified, issues have moved on. In case you did not telephone in 1999 or come ahead with info, please accomplish that now. It’s by no means too late.’

Mr Corridor, who is a component time workplace administrator, mentioned: ‘I’m very hopeful that with this enchantment, somebody goes to assume its time they need to come ahead and say that is what occurred, this individual was right here they usually weren’t the place they instructed the police they have been on the time.

‘On a regular basis, we felt that one thing would occur and somebody would come ahead and say, ‘I do know one thing’.

‘I can not think about that anybody cannot have nightmares about that journey, having pushed 20 miles with a physique within the automobile. It isn’t an on a regular basis prevalence.

‘It’s got to harm hasn’t it? It is obtained to come back again to them of their sleep.’

Mr Corridor described his daughter as a ‘fun-loving teenager’ who had hoped to go to college.

Victoria’s mom Lorinda Corridor, 63, urged individuals to share any info with police irrespective of how small.

Anybody with info ought to contact the Main Investigation Crew, both through our on-line portal or by calling the Incident Room direct on: 01473 613513 and quoting ‘Operation Avon’.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their on-line type.

