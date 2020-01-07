January 7, 2020 | 1:28pm | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 1:33pm

The grieving mother and father of slain Michigan resident Kevin Bacon — whose testicles had been allegedly eaten after he was mutilated by a Grindr date — have decried the “evil” finish to his life.

“Evil does exist and it touched us,” the late hairdresser’s father, Karl Bacon, informed The Flint Journal-MLive Monday.

Bacon’s physique was discovered on Dec. 28 hanging by the ankles from the ceiling on the Bennington Township dwelling of Mark Latunski, the person he had gone on a date with on Christmas Eve, MLive reported, citing courtroom paperwork.

Latunski, 50, informed cops he killed Bacon by stabbing him within the again and slitting his throat — then reduce off his testicles and ate them, in keeping with the report. He’s being held with out bond and is due in courtroom Wednesday for a possible trigger listening to.

“It’s gut-wrenching to hear the details and we’re beside ourselves,” Bacon’s dad informed MLive of his 25-year-old son whom he referred to as “a good person who was passionate and cares for people.”

Bacon’s household was nonetheless attempting to come back to phrases together with his loss of life — in addition to what his father referred to as his “dark side” that emerged within the case.

“Those who knew and loved Kevin did not know that side,” the dad mentioned.

“They knew he loved and cherished everyone that he touched. It’s unfortunate that his dark side is what took his life and he met the wrong people that way and it took him too soon from us.”

Mother Pamela Bacon mentioned she was nonetheless unable to “process” her son’s ugly killing.

“He got himself into something he wasn’t prepared for and we all make mistakes,” she informed the location.

Bacon’s grandmother, Grace Bacon, mentioned she couldn’t think about the “horror at what his killer put him through.”

“No one should have to face this simply because he [Kevin] was hungry for the affection of a man,” she wrote on Fb. “He was vulnerable and chose a dangerous way to find this affection.”

The grandma, the founding father of a former transgender advocacy group referred to as Crossroads, additionally used her Fb put up to name for the LGBT neighborhood to arm themselves to cease being “a soft target and easy prey.”

“I know this is going to draw some negative comments from a lot of people, saying more guns on the street is not going to be solving anything,” she informed Satisfaction Supply. “I think it may.”

She mentioned weapons “may cause somebody to think twice” earlier than the subsequent assault.

“I want to put some fear in those people,” she informed the LGBTQ publication.