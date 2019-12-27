Parents of student accused of lying about being gang-raped ‘remain hopeful’ ahead of verdict

The 19-year-old lady – who MailOnline has determined to not title – is pictured on her strategy to court docket in Famagusta earlier this month

The dad and mom of a British teenager on trial accused of mendacity about being gang-raped in Cyprus say they ‘stay hopeful’ forward of the decision.

The lady, 19, could possibly be jailed for as much as a yr and be hit with a 1,700 euro (£1,500) high-quality if she is discovered responsible of public mischief.

She is accused of falsely claiming she was raped by as much as 12 Israeli vacationers in an Ayia Napa resort on July 17, earlier than making a retraction assertion 10 days later.

, who MailOnline is selecting to not determine, spent greater than a month in jail earlier than she was granted bail on the finish of August, however has not been allowed to depart the island.

She maintains she was telling the reality however was pressured into making a retraction assertion by Cypriot police.

Her household has arrange a crowdfunding web page asking for cash for authorized prices, which has raised greater than £52,000.

In a web-based publish, they wrote: ‘We stay hopeful that she can be allowed to go residence on 30th and that justice can be served.’

spent Christmas on the island after the choose at Famagusta District Courtroom in Paralimni adjourned the case earlier this month.

Her dad and mom stated: ‘We simply wished to want you a beautiful Christmas and thanks for supporting our daughter by means of the traumatic second half of 2019.

‘Christmas is a time to be with household and a time for hope. We’re profiting from it right here in Cyprus.’

The lady was every week right into a working vacation earlier than she was on account of begin college, when she alleged she was raped by the group of younger Israeli males.

The lady accused 12 Israeli males of raping her in August however later recanted the accusation, which she says she was pressured to do by police. The boys (pictured hear arriving at a court docket in July) have already been freed

A number of the Israeli males who had been initially accused of rape are seen arriving in court docket on July 25

The 12 Israelis arrested over the alleged assault returned residence after they had been launched.

Earlier this month ‘s mom claimed the British embassy did not assist her daughter.

Her mom, utilizing the alias Jenny, stated her daughter was in a ‘residing nightmare’ and that there was an absence of consular help whereas her daughter’s human rights had been violated in jail.

‘You will have this idea that if one thing goes flawed, you will be helped by having a British passport – however that is not my expertise.’ Jenny informed the BBC.

‘I am shocked that neither the EU or the Embassy or the federal government by means of my MP have stepped in to make sure elementary rights underneath European regulation are noticed.’

spent greater than a month in jail earlier than she was granted bail on the finish of August, however has not been allowed to depart the island. Pictured: arriving at a court docket listening to on December 12

The mom informed Victoria Derbyshire that her daughter had been affected by extreme publish traumatic stress dysfunction since she alleged that she was raped.

She claimed her daughter ‘sees issues, she hears issues’ and is jumpy and unsure about what’s going on round her.

Jenny stated a consular officer had visited the jail a couple of instances and managed to rearrange for her to see her daughter simply as soon as.

Jenny informed the BBC: ‘She was a modified particular person, she was very withdrawn, she was fairly fearful of the whole lot, she did not wish to go away the room that she was in she was very jumpy.

‘When she left for Cyprus she was a gorgeous bubbly pleased woman that was very assured and he or she was completely totally different once I obtained there.’

The International Workplace stated in a press release: ‘Our workers proceed to assist a British lady and her household following her arrest in Cyprus.

‘We’ve made quite a few visits to her in detention, attended court docket hearings, and are in touch along with her authorized representatives and the native authorities about her case.’

Only a week earlier than the BBC interview along with her mom, stormed out of the court docket in tears and needed to be comforted by her mom after being informed by the choose he would give her his verdict after Christmas.

Her mom informed the BBC: ‘I’ve no life, I do not see my family and friends and each of our regular lives are on maintain … Being out right here over Christmas is a nightmare.’

had reacted furiously final week when the choose adjourned her case till December 30 and shouted throughout to her British lawyer that she wished an earlier listening to.

The choose slapped her down in a stinging rebuke as he informed her to ‘present some respect’ within the Paralimni courtroom.

Her authorized group had hoped that the choose would return his verdict earlier than the courts shut down in Cyprus on December 20 and permit her to return residence offered she was not given a jail sentence.

The lady stated she was having a vacation fling with one of many males whom she had met on the resort the place she was staying.

She stated she was having consensual intercourse with him when a bunch of his pals burst into the resort bed room and carried out the assault.

Previous to the assault she stated a number of the males had filmed her having intercourse, however she had been too drunk to pay attention to it.

Police swooped on the Napa Rocks Resort the place the alleged assault happened and arrested 12 Israelis aged between 15 and 22.

5 of the lads had been freed after every week and the opposite seven allowed to fly residence when the girl retracted her rape declare.

In court docket she claimed she had been bullied by cops into withdrawing the allegation.

She stated she was denied authorized assist along with her retraction written by a detective who had a poor grasp of English.

In his closing speech prosecutor Adamos Demosthenous informed the court docket the intercourse assault was an ‘imaginary crime’ that by no means happened.

He stated the girl had made up the allegation as a result of she ‘felt disgrace and humiliation’ of being filmed having consensual intercourse.

The prosecutor stated the movies shot on cell phones meant that the alleged sufferer needed to change her story when she appeared in court docket to provide proof.

In her closing assertion her defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri stated: ‘A rape did happen. The prosecution should show she was mendacity and they didn’t.’