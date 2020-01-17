Parents of three children who enjoyed £108,000 benefits scam are jailed for total of four years 

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Printed: 14:30 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:34 EST, 17 January 2020

A pair who went on luxurious holidays to Dubai and US whereas posing as landlord and tenant as a part of a £108,000 advantages rip-off have been jailed for complete of 4 years.

Jonathan Lucas, 38, and Melissa Ellis, 34, pocketed £108,754 of taxpayers’ cash by claiming advantages that they weren’t entitled to, Liverpool Crown Court docket heard earlier at the moment.

The pair had been pocketing the cash for 9 years regardless of residing in a plush dwelling in Huyton, Merseyside, and taking their three youngsters on flashy holidays to America, Dubai and Portugal.

Jonathan Lucas, 38, and Melissa Ellis, 34, pocketed £108,754 of taxpayers’ cash by claiming advantages that they weren’t entitled to for 9 years

Their dwelling, which was protected by safety gates, had a convoy of automobiles together with a Jaguar, Mercedes, Vary Rover and a Transit van with a trailer on their driveway.

The storage along side the home contained constructing instruments and supplies in addition to a ‘J & L Landscaping’ signal on the again.

There have been additionally 4 mountain bikes, one massive scrambler bike and two smaller bikes.

Suspicious fraud investigators for the Division for Work and Pensions ultimately snared the couple after visiting the four-bedroom home.

Lucas and Ellis, who illegally claimed the advantages between 2008 and 2017, had been residing collectively as husband and spouse.

However Ellis had been claiming housing profit as a tenant earlier than paying it to her associate Lucas, a self-employed businessman, as her landlord and the property proprietor.

Lucas admitted to officers there was additionally money belonging to him in a protected within the loft.

They discovered £35,000 together with different stashes of money within the kitchen and a handful of Mexican forex.

In complete, officers seized £55,931 and $437.59 in Mexican Pesos.

The couple had been arrested on the scene and brought to St Anne Avenue police station for questioning.

Investigators will try to recoup a number of the £108,000 in a Proceeds of Crime software. Pictured: Liverpool Crown Court docket

Ellis was proven her functions for housing profit and earnings help that she had comprised of each her earlier and present deal with that had been all made as a single father or mother.

The 34-year-old admitted making false claims.

Lucas claimed to dwell at an deal with in Abergele, North Wales, however investigators discovered it to be steadily booked up as a vacation cottage with paying friends.

Ellis ultimately pleaded responsible to 2 counts of constructing a dishonest illustration to acquire profit and three counts of dishonestly failing to inform a change of circumstances.

She was jailed for 2 years and three months.

Lucas pleaded responsible to 2 counts of encouraging or helping the fee of an offence.

He was handed 21 months behind bars.

Investigators will try to recoup a number of the £108,000 in a Proceeds of Crime software.

Maqsood Khan, from Merseyside Crown Prosecution Service, stated: ‘Jonathan Lucas and Melissa Ellis are a pair of serial fraudsters who had been falsely claiming quite a lot of advantages whereas residing a really good way of life certainly.

‘Probably the most that Jonathan Lucas would admit to was that Melissa Ellis was his ‘on-off girlfriend’, but they had been clearly residing collectively as man and spouse, mentioning their three youngsters and occurring costly international holidays collectively.

‘Lucas denied residing on the home in St Mary’s Highway however was proven the tenancy agreements for each that property and the home in [Garston] and confirmed he’d accomplished them after which given them to Ellis understanding she can be utilizing them for her housing profit declare.

‘He stated he did not see what was fallacious with him charging Ellis hire for residing in the home, although his youngsters had been residing there too.

‘Nailing these two cheats has taken a variety of work, however they ultimately pleaded responsible and have now been despatched to jail.

‘The advantages system is there to guard a number of the most weak individuals in our society.

‘That clearly would not embrace Jonathan Lucas and Melissa Ellis.’