Parents outraged after teacher nicknames their son, 14, ‘roadkill’ after car crash left him disabled

The dad and mom of a 14-year-old boy who was left disabled in a automotive crash had been left outraged after a college trainer nicknamed their son ‘Roadkill’.

Rhys Jones was left ‘distressed and upset’ after his trainer Brian Jefferson made the offensive feedback to him as he arrived for sophistication.

, who was concerned in a life-changing highway accident when he was eight, mentioned he was gobsmacked to be greeted with: ‘Good to see you, roadkill’.

Mother and father Laura and Garreth say they’re fuming after Mr Jefferson was allowed to maintain his job at King Charles I Faculty, in Kidderminster, Worcestershire.

Mrs Jones mentioned: ‘We could not imagine that he saved his job. You’d be indignant if a pupil had mentioned that to him, however you anticipate higher from a trainer.

‘We each made it clear that we wished this trainer dismissed. We didn’t need him anyplace close to Rhys, not to mention educate him.

‘As dad and mom we wish to defend Rhys’ emotional and psychological wellbeing. Day by day since, I’ve had Rhys come dwelling from college upset and distressed.

‘I’ve had Rhys go from being very open about his medical points to extraordinarily closed.’

The household mentioned they obtained a name from the college to say Rhys was experiencing ache throughout a Race for Life fundraiser in July final 12 months.

After taking the following break day, he returned on Monday, July 15, when he was advised by mates on the Friday Mr Jefferson had requested the category: ‘The place is roadkill at the moment?’

Mrs Jones mentioned Rhys was greeted that Monday morning by the identical trainer, who mentioned: ‘Good to see you roadkill’.

His dad and mom reported the feedback made by Mr Jefferson to the college the next day and the trainer was ‘relieved of his tutor group’ and apologised to Rhys.

An official criticism was submitted by the dad and mom and an investigation was then carried out by the college.

Based on a report, the staffing, curriculum and timetables had been re-organised to make sure Rhys was to not be taught by Mr Jefferson throughout the upcoming college 12 months.

It additionally acknowledged Mr Jefferson returned to work on September 16 and steps had been taken to make sure Rhys and the trainer wouldn’t come into contact.

The investigation into the incident concluded on October 21 final 12 months, says the report.

However the household mentioned Rhys continues to see the trainer frequently, which is having an ‘affect on his emotional and psychological wellbeing.’

Mrs Jones mentioned: ‘Two weeks after returning to high school from the six week vacation, Rhys got here dwelling visibly upset and advised me that Mr Jefferson had returned to high school.

‘He has been allowed to maintain his job and in addition retain his head of division standing, a place of belief.’

She added: ‘On that Monday, Rhys got here dwelling and was very quiet. After about an hour he advised me what had occurred.

‘I used to be extraordinarily upset that this trainer, the individual I belief to help, assist and encourage my baby to do his greatest, selected to make this remark.’

In October 2013, Rhys was hit head-on by a van, thrown into the air and run over earlier than being dragged down the highway by the automobile.

He was taken by air ambulance to Birmingham Kids’s Hospital, the place his dad and mom had been advised his accidents had been life-threatening.

Rhys suffered inside bleeding, a damaged pelvis, damaged ribs, haemothorax, a damaged femur, crushed hip, damaged backbone and a crush harm to the foot.

Mrs Jones, of Kidderminster, says a few of Rhys’ accidents are ongoing and he’s nonetheless receiving therapy.

A spokesperson for King Charles I Faculty mentioned: ‘The varsity takes any complaints or issues very critically and has insurance policies in place to research incidents to make sure pupil’s welfare stays our utmost precedence.

‘Consistent with these insurance policies, the criticism was completely investigated.

‘The varsity has abided by the findings of that investigation, taken the required motion and saved the household knowledgeable all through.

‘Our college neighborhood relies on appreciation and mutual respect and we apologise for the misery this incident has precipitated.’