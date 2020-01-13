Parents whose footballer son killed himself after gambling slam FA’s deal with betting giants

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Lewis Keogh, 34, took his personal life in 2013 after secretly getting about £55,000 in debt from on-line playing

The mother and father of an novice footballer who killed himself over on-line playing money owed yesterday attacked the FA’s controversial bet-to-view deal which they stated ‘beggars perception’.

Peter Keogh stated the tie-up with betting corporations that allowed followers to look at FA Cup video games on playing websites and apps – in the event that they positioned a wager or created an account – was ‘shameless.’

The Every day Mail highlighted the deal final week as a part of our Cease The Playing Predators marketing campaign, which is demanding higher safety for viewers and gamblers alike.

The information prompted an outcry from politicians and campaigners.

Mr Keogh, 72, and his spouse Sadie, 73, are concerned with the Playing with Lives group, arrange by household and buddies of those that dedicated suicide, to boost consciousness of the hazards of playing habit.

Their son Lewis was aged 34 when he took his personal life in 2013 after secretly getting about £55,000 in debt from on-line playing.

Talking concerning the FA’s cope with betting corporations, Mr Keogh stated: ‘My spouse and I had been completely appalled. It simply beggars perception.

Peter Keogh, 72, and his spouse Sadie, 73, attacked the FA’s controversial bet-to-view deal which they stated ‘beggars perception’

‘The concept of getting to open a web-based account with Wager365 and others to look at your favorite soccer group, I actually do not know the place our society goes for the FA to permit somebody to barter that cope with anybody.’

Their son Lewis was a amenities supervisor who lived in Leeds and performed soccer for the novice facet Headingley AFC.

Neither his household nor his team-mates or buddies had any thought of the turmoil he was in and the ‘double life’ he was main.

The membership now carry the Playing with Lives emblem on their shirts and maintain a memorial match in Lewis’s honour annually.

Mr and Mrs Keogh, from Enniskillen in Northern Eire, stated they’ve since found Lewis ran up large money owed primarily from enjoying on-line poker, but additionally did wager on soccer.

The Every day Mail highlighted the deal final week as a part of our Cease The Playing Predators marketing campaign, which is demanding higher safety for viewers and gamblers alike (featured on Soccer focus)

His mother and father had been appalled to find about ‘half a dozen banks’ had successfully fuelled his habit by lending him hundreds of kilos.

Mrs Keogh stated: ‘I at all times say the one individuals who knew he was a playing addict was himself and the banks.’

Within the wake of the backlash over the FA deal, seven playing firms which purchased the rights for £750million by the sporting rights company IMG provided to surrender their exclusivity.

And lots of the matches will now be streamed free of charge. However Mr and Mrs Keogh imagine much more have to be finished inside the trade.

Half of Premiership golf equipment have a playing firm on their shirt and this statistic was condemned by the Keoghs as ‘horrible.’

Mr Keogh stated: ‘We took a serious choice as a rustic to cease promoting cigarettes, it is a comparable killer.’

For confidential assist name the Samaritans on 116123, go to an area Samaritans department or see www.samaritans.org for particulars