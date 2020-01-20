Pariksha pe Charcha 2020: Add technology as partner in life, do not let it become part of life: PM Modi

Pariksha pe Charcha 2020: Discover within the 'Examination on Dialogue' program In response to a different query associated to know-how, particularly using devices, Modi stated that right this moment's technology 'makes use of Google Guru fiercely to get new data. Describing social networking as a necessity, he stated that whereas motivating college students to study new know-how, PM Modi stated that we must always not solely have data of it however ought to study to make use of it for our personal profit. Talking about its management, he stated that know-how needs to be added as a companion in life, however don’t let it turn into part of life.

He stated that I’m not professional about know-how however attributable to my longing to find out about it, I preserve inquiring about know-how and I get loads of advantages from it.

Relating to the extreme use of devices, the Prime Minister stated that most individuals within the household or elsewhere reside within the gadget. Now we have to resolve that know-how will probably be free for a while daily. It’s essential to spend a while with family members. He appealed to the scholars to arrange a room in the home the place know-how entry will not be allowed. It ought to solely have the choice of speaking to their relations. He stated that by doing this you will notice how a lot revenue will probably be made.