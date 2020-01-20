Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi interacts with 2000 students, shares mantra to crack exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing college students throughout Parkisha Pe Charcha 2020

The third version of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s City Corridor interplay programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 with college students from India and overseas to beat examination stress was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Round 2000 college students are taking part from throughout India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Through the occasion, PM Modi mentioned, “This new year and decade are equally important for you and the entire country. Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII.”

He additional added, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do.”

Wonderful #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 programme. Watch. https://t.co/t3S6ckqrX1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2020

PM Modi shares tricks to fight examination stress

A whole lot of pleasure and enthusiasm is being seen among the many college students to not solely take part within the distinctive occasion but additionally to obtain priceless suggestions from the Prime Minister who’s eager to make sure that the scholars take exams in a relaxed environment and don’t come beneath stress, to make sure higher ends in the long term.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘quick essay’ competitors on 5 completely different themes for college students of courses 9 to 12 for the third version of Prime Ministers Interplay Programme “ParikshaPeCharcha 2020”.

The entries for the competitors have been invited on-line from 2nd December 2019 to 23rd December 2019. Greater than three lakh kids registered themselves out of which over 2.6 lakh college students participated within the competitors.1.03 lakhs college students had participated within the competitors in 2019.

Chosen winners stand an opportunity to attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 and work together with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This yr 50 Divyang college students will even participate within the interplay programme at Talkatora Stadium

A portray and poster making competitors have been held on examination associated points for CBSE & KVS faculty college students, out of which chosen portray/posters will kind part of the exhibition earlier than the Prime Minister throughout the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Round 725 posters and work have been acquired, out of that round 50 chosen work/posters are being displayed on the venue of the programme Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. The Prime Minister considered this exhibition earlier than the beginning of the programme.

To make this programme extra student-centric first-time college students will average the one-hour lengthy program of Prime Minister. This yr, 4 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) colleges college students will compere the programme. These 4 college students of KVS have been shortlisted from the EK BHARAT SHRESTHA BHARAT Parv debate competitors organised by the KVS final yr. Amongst these 4 college students two are ladies and two are boys.

Format for this yr

PPC2020 has the identical City Corridor’ format as in earlier two occasions, which is exclusive in itself whereby the Prime Minister interacts with faculty college students on the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. This format was an enormous success over the last 2 years.

The First version of Prime Minister’s Interplay Programme with faculty and faculty college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018.

The second version of the mentioned Interplay Programme with faculty and faculty college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was additionally held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.

Final yr greater than eight.5 Crore college students from throughout the nation considered or heard the programme on DD/TV Channels/ Radio Channels. It was broadly lined by print and digital media.