Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet students tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (20 January 2020) Within the 'Examination on Dialogue 2020' program, college students from throughout the nation might be launched. That is the third city corridor program of Prime Minister Modi's dialogue on examination through which college students and academics of various courses might be given tricks to take care of stress throughout the examination. The occasion might be held at 20 January 2020 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

104 College students from Maharashtra chosen for PM Modi's program

104 college students from Maharashtra 20 have been chosen to debate Prime Minister Modi's program examination to be held on January. These college students might be accompanied by 13 academics. All the scholars and academics 18 who participated within the examination dialogue program have reached Delhi on January itself. 2000 College students from all around the nation will take part within the examination 2020 program.

This program 20 on January 2020 morning 18 : 00 Broadcasted dwell on Doordarshan channels (DD Nationwide, DD Information, DD India) and All India Radio and F channels Will go.

The 'Brief Essay' competitors can also be being organized by the Ministry of Human Useful resource Improvement in partnership with My Gov. College students from class 9 to class 12 got the chance to take part on this competitors by way of www.mygov.in. On this competitors, greater than three lakh college students from all around the nation registered between December 2 23. Whereas 2.6 lakh college students participated within the competitors. The successful college students of this examination have additionally been given the chance to take part within the examination dialogue program.