Parineeti Chopra to Esha Gupta: 5 Actresses Hardik Pandya was linked with before Natasa Stankovic

And he has put a hoop on it! Nation’s most eligible bachelor, Hardik Pandya is formally engaged to Siberian magnificence, Natasa Stankovic, who’s a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. Pandya rang in New 12 months along with his ‘fireworks’ Natasa and shared pictures and movies from the second he proposed on social media. Whereas Hardik is formally off the market, let’s check out the opposite actresses he was linked with.

Parineeti Chopra: It was in early 2017 that rumours of Parineeti Chopra being near Hardik Pandya had began making rounds. Gossipmongers had began churning the tales of the duo being greater than good associates when Parineeti Chopra had shared a photograph of her bicycle on social media and written, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner. Love is in the air!!!” Pandya was fast to reply, “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way.” Nevertheless, it was later revealed that the duo was simply utilizing the platform to advertise a model and that is what the script was.

Elli Avram: Tongues had began wagging on Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya’s relationship in early 2018 when the duo was clicked collectively at Hardik’s brother, Krunal’s wedding ceremony reception with Elli in tow. As per a report in TOI, Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya have been actually greater than “just good friends” at one level of time. Not solely have been the 2 have been noticed at dinners and outings, however even on playgrounds and shoots.

Nevertheless, the duo all the time remained tight-lipped about the entire conjecture of them being in a relationship. “Let them [people] be curious about life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I’d just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can’t do much to stop these rumours. People have such a strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, ‘Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something,” Elli had instructed HT reacting to her relationship rumours.

Urvashi Rautela: What went incorrect between Elli and Hardik remained unknown however Hardik was quickly noticed with Urvashi Rautela at varied occasions. As per a report in TOI, Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya met at a gathering the place his brother, Krunal was additionally current. Nevertheless, after having a dialog with each the cricketers, Urvashi solely had eyes for Hardik. And never simply that, onlookers from the social gathering even vouched for flirtatious seems to be and smiles being exchanged between the 2.

The duo was noticed at a number of occasions and events collectively publish that. Nevertheless, on Karan’s chat present, Hardik had taken her title as somebody he would kill when given an choice. Later, reacting to a YouTube video of the 2 of them collectively, Urvashi had stated, “I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me.”

Esha Gupta: It was on Karan Johar’s chat present the place we obtained to know in regards to the doable link-up between Esha Gupta and Hardik Pandya. Nevertheless, when cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in information for his “misogynistic” and “sexist” remarks on Koffee With Karan, Esha Gupta had shot again at reporters when requested about his controversial remarks on ladies. The diva not simply misplaced her cool, but additionally denied being associates with him. “Who is the one who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?” an obvious irked Esha requested a reporter at an occasion, based on Zee Information.

Natasa Stankovic: Rumours of Hardik relationship this Siberian magnificence had been making waves within the later a part of 2019. Nevertheless, nobody had thought that Hardik would make it official so quickly. Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement information with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring within the image. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote whereas sharing the photograph. Other than this, Hardik has additionally uploaded a number of images and movies along with his buddy circle and Natasa. In a single video, the newly engaged couple could be seen dancing to a romantic quantity. Natasa too, took to social media to share the particular second when Hardik proposed to her.